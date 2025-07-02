DRDO Scientist Murali to Take Charge of DLRL

Hyderabad: K. Murali, a scientist with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) having expertise in electronic warfare, has taken charge as director of Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad. He assumed the role on July 1, following the retirement of scientist N. Srinivas Rao on June 30.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Murali has been deeply involved in the design, development, and deployment of electronic warfare (EW) systems for India’s armed forces. He joined DLRL in 1991 as Scientist–B and has since contributed to the development of several critical systems, including radio frequency seekers and counter-drone technologies.

DLRL, a lab under DRDO, is known for delivering integrated EW systems to the Army, Navy, and Air Force for six decades now. Murali’s appointment comes at a time when the role of electronic warfare in modern defence is expanding rapidly, especially in the areas of surveillance, threat detection and countermeasures.

Originally from Hyderabad, Murali graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Osmania University in 1988 and earned his master’s degree in Computer Science Engineering from the University of Mysore in 1990. Throughout his career, he has also been instrumental in coordinating research with academic institutions and private industry to push forward indigenous defence capabilities.

Murali is expected to steer DLRL’s ongoing and future projects in areas such as cyber-electronic warfare integration, unmanned defence systems, and AI-driven threat response.