Draw of Lots for Liquor Shops Today

Hyderabad: The prohibition and excise department will pick successful applicants for 2,620 ‘A4’ category liquor shops through a draw of lots at 11 am on Monday. The draw will be conducted by the respective district collectors. According to officials, a total of 95,137 applications have been received for the shops.

Following the High Court’s permission to conduct the draw, prohibition and excise commissioner C. Harikiran has instructed officials to ensure that the process is carried out smoothly without any inconvenience to applicants. The court has said that the allotments would be subject to the final outcome of a petition challenging the extension of the last date for applications from October 18 to October 23.

Vikarabad topped in the list by getting 8,536 for 100 shops, followed by 7,845 applications for 134 shops in Saroornagar, 6,063 for 114 shops in Medchal, 5,168 for 88 shops in Malkajgiri, 4,906 for 155 shops in Nalgonda, 4,432 for 101 shops in Sangareddy, 4,430 for 122 shops in Khammam, 3,922 for 88 shops in Kothagudem, 3,201 for 82 shops in Hyderabad, 3,175 for 65 shops in Warangal Urban, 3,022 for 97 shops in Secunderabad,

Nirmal drew 3,002 applications for 47 shops; 2,786 for 102 shops in Nizamabad; 2,782 for 93 shops in Siddipet; 2,776 for 82 shops in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri; 2,771 for 99 shops in Suryapet; 2,730 for 94 shops in Karimnagar; 2,487 for 90 shops in Mahbubnagar; 1,966 for 71 shops in Jagtial; 1,958 for 63 shops in Warangal Rural; 1,920 for 49 shops in Medak; 1,863 for 60 shops in Mahbubabad; 1,808 for 59 shops in Jangaon; 1,712 for 73 shops in Mancherial.

For 47 shops in Bhupalpally, there were 1,697 applications; 1,518 for 67 shops in Nagarkurnool; 1,507 for 77 shops in Peddapalli; 1,502 for 49 shops in Kamareddy; 1,381 for 48 shops in Rajanna Sircilla; 774 for 36 shops in Jogulamba Gadwal; 771 for 40 shops in Adilabad; 757 for 37 shops in Wanaparthy, and 680 for 32 shops in Komaram Bheem Asifabad.