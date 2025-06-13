Draw Of Lots For Allotting Bar-Cum-Restaurants In GHMC Completed

Hyderabad: Telangana Prohibition and Excise Commissioner C Hari Kiran on Friday said the draw of lots for allotting 28 bar-cum-restaurants was completed in a transparent manner here.

He said the process was carried out in the presence of all the applicants and officials concerned. As many as 3,525 applications were received for 24 bars in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Applications were also received for four more bars in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Saroornagar and Mahbubnagar. Hari Kiran said the allotment letters were given to those who got bagged bars in the draw of lots and instructions were given to them to start running the bar within 90 days after getting the letters.

Before commencing the process, officials and applicants maintained two minutes of silence and paid tribute to those who lost lives in the Air India plane crash incident at Ahmedabad on Thursday.