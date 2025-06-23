Drainworks Drag On In Makkah Colony

HYDERABAD: Residents of Makkah Colony on Kala Pathar Road are expressing frustration over the prolonged delay in completing underground drain works in the area. The works, which have been underway for over a year, have now become a major inconvenience, especially with the onset of the monsoon.

“There’s a school and a masjid close to the work site. With the rains, it has become very difficult for people to move around,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a local resident. “The work has been dragging on for over a year, and now the rains are only making it worse.” Another resident, Shaik Haider, said the delay is posing safety risks. “We are requesting the officials to complete the work as early as possible. It’s become very risky for children to walk in the area.”

Responding to the complaints, a senior official from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said the stretch presents significant technical challenges. “This is a critical zone with very narrow lanes and multiple underground utility lines. Frequent dewatering is required, especially after rains, which slows down the work,” the official explained.

Another official overseeing the project, who preferred to remain unnamed, said that despite the difficulties, the work is progressing steadily. “There are two transformers and four electric poles adjacent to the excavation site. Because of the narrow lanes and limited working space, we are digging in smaller sections—just three metres at a time—instead of longer stretches of 12 or 20 metres. This is being done to avoid damage to nearby houses and existing infrastructure. Ensuring the safety of both workers and the public is our top priority,” he said. “If all goes as planned, the work is expected to be completed by December,” the official added.