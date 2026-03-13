Drainage Overflow Causes Trouble for Residents in West Marredpally

Residents and commuters in West Marredpally are facing severe inconvenience due to an overflowing drainage line that has spread across the road, creating a foul stench in the locality.

Locals said the waterlogging is due to the sewage overflowing onto the streets, making it difficult for pedestrians and motorists to pass through the area.

Speaking to this newspaper, a resident said, “The drainage has been overflowing and it looks as if it has rained. We are finding it difficult to pass through the road because of the foul smell.”

Another resident of West Marredpally said that the overflowing drainage has become a daily ordeal for people living in the area. “I walk on that road every day to reach my workplace as I do not have personal transport. Most of the time, drainage water flows onto the road and we have no option but to walk through it. Many of us are forced to remove our footwear and wade through the sewage water,” she said. She added that repeated complaints to the authorities have not yielded any results. “The water is dirty and unhygienic. Residents and shopkeepers in the area are suffering as the sewage sometimes even enters the shops. It can cause serious diseases and health problems,” she said. According to her, the situation becomes worse during rainy days. “During rains, the water level rises up to our knees or even higher, making it extremely difficult to pass through the road. We request the authorities and public representatives to take immediate action and resolve the issue,” she said.

Residents and commuters have urged the local authorities to take immediate action and resolve the issue to prevent further inconvenience.