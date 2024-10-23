Drain water flowing into low-lying Adityanagar Colony

HYDERABAD: Residents of Adityanagar Colony in Tolichowki are quite literally sick and tired of drainage water from elevated areas like Jubilee Hills and Brindavan Colony flowing onto their streets, leading to cases of dengue and other seasonal diseases.

The situation has worsened over the past one month after the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) was discontinued mid-way.

Members of the local Aditya Welfare Association said several related complaints have been filed with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) but only temporary fixes have been implemented like de-silting and clearing of garbage.

Parents said they are concerned as the park in the colony, which was till recently a safe space for children to play, is now submerged in dirty, stagnant water.

Several cases of dengue have already been reported in the colony. Residents said the SNDP should be completed, which will include a much stronger stormwater drainage network.

The SNDP aims to strengthen Hyderabad’s sewage and stormwater drainage system with 60 major works at a cost of `985 crore.