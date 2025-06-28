Draft Aviation Norms Worry Begumpet Residents

Hyderabad: A proposed set of aviation safety rules by the Central government has reignited public concern in Secunderabad over the risks posed by Begumpet airport’s location in a densely populated part of Hyderabad. Though no demolition orders have been issued yet, the ministry of civil aviation’s draft rules, titled Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions caused by Buildings and Trees etc.) Rules, 2025, have prompted housing colonies near the airport to brace for possible consequences.

According to the draft published in the Gazette of India on June 18, 2025, the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) may issue notices for demolition or height reduction if buildings or trees within airport flight paths are found to obstruct aircraft operations or violate safety norms.

Residents living around Begumpet fear that, once the rules are notified, their multi-storey homes, some of which have been flagged in past surveys, could be declared obstructions and marked for demolition.

“This area has been home to my family for over 40 years. Now suddenly we are hearing that our building could be a safety threat. It is terrifying and unclear, we don’t know if we will be compensated or even given time,” said Anita George, a resident of New Bhoiguda.

Another resident, retired defence employee V. Gopal Rao, added, “Our building has clearance certificates from local authorities and now they are talking about demolitions under central rules. There is no clarity on how this will be applied. People are living in fear.”

Raising these concerns, civilians and local civic groups have urged the Union government to consider relocating Begumpet airport to Dundigal, far from dense residential areas. In a formal letter to the DGCA, a Secunderabad-based forum said the airport’s location within the city raises both safety and urban planning concerns due to its proximity to narrow roads, schools, hospitals and high-rise buildings.

“The airport is barely used for commercial operations anymore, but residents are being made to live with the consequences of its presence. If safety is truly a concern, the best course of action is to shift it altogether,” said Sanki Ravinder Babu, general secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch.

The group argued that Dundigal offers better long-term potential with ample space, reduced air and road congestion and a safer operational environment. They cited the successful shift of Hyderabad’s main airport from Begumpet to Shamshabad as a workable model.

While the draft rules are yet to be finalised, they have already caused anxiety among residents. Under the proposed framework, once a violation is reported, property owners must submit documents including site plans and structural details. If deemed an obstruction, a demolition or reduction order may follow, with compliance timelines as short as 60 days. If the rules are passed in their current form, they could be applied broadly across all airports, including ones like Begumpet, where surrounding land is already in high demand for redevelopment.

Residents and civic forums are now urging others in affected areas to review the draft and file objections or suggestions before the early July deadline. “We are not against safety,” said Ravinder Babu, “but it cannot come at the cost of displacing long-time residents without a fair process.”