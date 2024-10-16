Dr Ushalakshmi passes away

Born in July 1933 in Guntur, Dr. Kotha Ushalakshmi died yesterday at the age of 91 in Hyderabad with heart failure. She has been one of the most renowned Gynecologists from the Telugu States. She graduated and later obtained her Postgraduate qualifications (DGO & MD) from Guntur Medical College. She worked as Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology in Hyderabad, with the longest innings at Niloufer Hospital.

Attention to detail was her trademark. She was one of the most popular & sought after Gynecologists in her time and was well known for her professional excellence and kind hearted nature. Although breast cancer was an unwelcome visitor in her life at the age of 69, she fought the disease with extraordinary courage and fierce determination. A brave and gritty breast cancer ‘conqueror’, She resolved to make a meaningful difference to the delivery of Breast cancer care in India. With a vision to empower women about importance of early detection of Breast cancer, which is the commonest cancer affecting women, and equally, establish a population based Breast Cancer Screening Programme, she founded Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, a ‘not for profit Breast cancer Charity in September 2007.

Inspired by her strong resolve to make a meaningful difference towards improving breast health care in India, her only son, Dr. Raghu Ram, a Padma Shri awardee,

Founding Director of KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases & CEO, Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation & daughter in law, Dr. Vyjayanthi, Head of KIMS Fertility Centre left their lucrative career opportunities in the UK and relocated to the Country “lock, stock & barrel” to take care of her and serve their motherland.

Over the past 17 years, Dr Raghu Ram has given wings to his mother’s dream by spearheading several unique & pioneering initiatives under the auspices of Ushalakshmi Breast cancer Foundation, which has attracted national and international recognition. She has also been the inspiration behind KIMS–USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases at KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad, which is south Asia’s first, free purpose built comprehensive Breast health Centre, thus bringing about a revolutionary change in the way ‘Breast Health Centre is understood in the Indian subcontinent.

The Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSI) - the “Voice” that represents Surgeons practicing Breast Surgery in India have instituted an annual “Dr.Ushalakshmi Oration” to honour her extraordinary contribution to Breast Cancer advocacy in the Country.

In 1950s & '60s, arranged marriages was the norm. However, she defied all the rules and created a sensation by falling in love whilst pursuing MBBS and spent a lifetime of 60 years with Prof. P.V. Chalapathi Rao, who was a renowned Surgeon and former President of ASI! ‘Behind every successful man is a woman’ – She was the ‘lucky mascot’ behind her husband, Dr. Chalapathi Rao’s success story as well.

‘The greatest legacy that anyone can leave behind is to positively impact the lives of others.’ Her glorious life well & truly epitomizes this statement. As someone who is generous to a fault, she has always placed the needs of others before her own. She is blessed with a loving family and has two grandchildren, Sai & Krishna, who are pursuing a career in Medicine & Law respectively. At 91, she has inspired people around her. All in all, she has been blessed with the greatest fortune of leading a healthy, happy, enriching, productive and contented life.