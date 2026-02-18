Dr Sanjeeva Reddy Re-elected as INTUC AP–TS President on His Birthday

Hyderabad: The 97th birthday of Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy was celebrated during the 21st triennial delegate conference of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana branch of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) held at the VST Union Office on Wednesday.

The event was jointly organised by the Deccan Chronicle Employees Union, VST Employees Union and the AP-TS branch of INTUC. Delegates at the conference unanimously re-elected Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy as president.

Speaking on the occasion, Kasireddy Jagan Mohan Reddy, general secretary of the Deccan Chronicle Employees Union and vice-president of INTUC AP- TS, said Dr Sanjeeva Reddy’s leadership was rooted in his commitment to workers’ rights and knowledge of labour legislation and industrial relations. He also raised concerns over the four Labour Codes introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that they could impact workers’ rights and emphasised the need for awareness among workers.

Among those present were Mahesh Kumar Goud, V. Hanumantha Rao, B. Janak Prasad, Prakash Goud, R.D. Chandrasekhar, Adil Shareef, Naganna Goud, Vijay Kumar Yadav and L.D. Paul.