 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Dr P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy Appointed as Kaloji Varsity VC

Telangana
DC Correspondent
19 March 2025 2:30 PM IST

Dr. P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences

Dr P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy Appointed as Kaloji Varsity VC
x
Dr. P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences

Hyderabad: Dr. P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in Telangana. The appointment was formalized through an order issued on Tuesday (March 18, 2025) by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Health secretary Christina Z. Chongthu. Dr. Reddy will serve a three-year term.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X