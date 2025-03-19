Dr P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy Appointed as Kaloji Varsity VC

Hyderabad: Dr. P.V. Nanda Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) in Telangana. The appointment was formalized through an order issued on Tuesday (March 18, 2025) by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Health secretary Christina Z. Chongthu. Dr. Reddy will serve a three-year term.



