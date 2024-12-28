Dr P. Mahender Reddy Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad: Dr P. Mahender Reddy, a senior medical professional, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Governor Jishnu Dev Verma on Saturday, to honour his major contributions to the field of medicine and his involvement with the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Dr Reddy began his medical career in 1976 by establishing a private hospital. He held various positions within the IMA, including as secretary and president of the Hyderabad branch, and organised the All India IMA Conference.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr Reddy engaged in advocating for the interests of medical professionals. He played a crucial role in establishing the State Private Hospitals Organisation and the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association at the national level.