Dr Namratha Grilled in Hawala Probe

Hyderabad:The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued its probe into alleged cash transactions linked to the Universal Sruthi IVF Clinic case and on Wednesday questioned the prime accused, Dr Namratha, over illegal monetary dealings and property investments.

According to sources, ED officials examined her on allegations of accepting payments in cash from patients and diverting the proceeds to purchase immovable properties in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai and Karnataka. Investigators suspect that the transactions may have involved hawala routes to conceal unaccounted funds.



The ED also scrutinised digital transactions, including NEFT and RTGS transfers, by verifying her personal and clinic bank accounts. Officials reportedly questioned her after gathering inputs indicating irregular cash inflows and fund diversions.



Earlier, Hyderabad police had registered multiple cases against Namratha and her associates for allegedly misleading patients under the pretext of IVF treatments and collecting large sums in violation of medical and financial regulations. Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify other individuals involved in the financial network.