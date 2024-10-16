Dr Laxman appointed as BJP’s returning officer

Hyderabad:The BJP high command has appointed OBC Morcha leader Dr K. Laxman as national returning officer for its organisational elections. A person from South India has been appointed for the first time to take care of this major responsibility.

The BJP also appointed Naresh Bansal, Rekha Varma and Sambit Patra as co-returning officers.



Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Laxman said the process of organisational elections would take up to four months and the returning officers team would monitor the election process from the grassroot level, from selecting active members of the party, polling booth committees, mandal, district, state committees and finally national level committee.