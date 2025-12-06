Dr K Ramesh Reddy Appointed In-Charge Vice-Chancellor of KNRUHS

Hyderabad:The health department has appointed Dr K. Ramesh Reddy, Principal of the Government Medical College, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, as in-charge Vice Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal. He replaces Dr Nanda Kumar Reddy who had resigned recently.

According to the notification, issued under Section 12 of the KNRUHS Act, 1986, Dr Ramesh Reddy will assume charge until further orders. The order issued by health secretary Dr Christina Z. Chongthu has been forwarded to all relevant authorities.

