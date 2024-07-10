Dr Jitender, a 1992 batch IPS officer, is the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Telangana. He replaces Ravi Gupta, who has since been transferred and posted as special chief secretary (home).

Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, C.V. Anand has been given full additional charge as Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement.

Hours after the state government issued the appointment orders here on Wednesday, Dr Jitender called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat and expressed his gratitude for the elevation.

Later, he reached the DGP office, where he accepted a police salute before taking oath as the new DGP.

Gupta had taken charge as the DGP last December 2023 after the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended the then DGP Anjani Kumar for meeting Revanth Reddy when the election counting process was underway.

After the Congress government assumed office in Telangana, it was a major step in the police department to appoint the non-controversial Dr Jitender.

Incidentally, as the additional commissioner (traffic), Dr Jitender was the first IPS officer to introduce unmanned traffic junctions in Hyderabad. During that phase, he introduced many innovations like automated signals, intelligent traffic management system, citizen-centric traffic management and cashless challan system in the entire state.

A PhD from School of Management Studies, JNTU, Hyderabad, the Punjab native earlier worked as SP, Mahabubnagar and Guntur districts and has served as DIG, Vizag and Warangal Ranges.

Meanwhile, the state government also issued transfer orders of 15 IPS officers, including Rachakonda commissioner Tarun Joshi, who was involved in a controversy after stopping the convoy of Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a public meeting in Rachakonda limits.

G. Sudheer Babu, IGP (multi zone-II) was transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, while Joshi has been posted as director, (ACB).

According to the order, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, additional DGP (railways and road safety) has been transferred and posted as additional DGP (law and order), while Swati Lakra, additional DGP (TGSP battalions) has been posted as additional DGP (organization and home guards).

Vijay Kumar, additional DGP (operations), Greyhounds and OCTOPUS, was transferred and posted as additional DGP (Personnel). He will also be holding full additional charge of additional DGP (welfare and sports), until further orders.

On transfer, Sanjay Kumar Jain was posted as additional DGP (TGSP battalions), Hyderabad. S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, IGP (personnel) was transferred and posted as IGP (multi-zone-I).

Meanwhile, K. Ramesh Naidu, who was waiting for a posting, was posted as IGP (railways and road safety). V. Satyanarayana, joint commissioner of police, CAR HQ, Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as IGP (multi-zone-II). Rakshitha K. Murthy, SP Wanaparthy was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of police, CAR HQ, Hyderabad.

D. Udaykumar Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southwest Zone, Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Medak district, R Giridhar, DCP (east zone), Hyderabad, was transferred and posted as SP of Wanaparthy.

On transfer, B. Bala Swamy was posted as DCP (east zone), Hyderabad while G. Chandra Mohan was transferred and posted as DCP (southwest zone) Hyderabad.