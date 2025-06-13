Dr G. Malsur Appointed as Chief PRO to CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday picked retired state official Dr G. Malsur as his Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO). Sources said CM selected Dr Malsur in view of his vast experience in administration, gained by working in multiple departments on deputation.

















A veterinarian, Dr Malsur had joined government service as deputy registrar in the cooperative department after clearing his Group 1 exam in 1990. He worked as ITDA development officer in Adilabad, as executive director in the SC Corporation, CEO of Mahbubnagar Zilla Parishad, GHMC additional commissioner, director in the Mines Development Corporation and as director of industries and as commissioner, CAD, in the irrigation department.



Dr Malsur is known for his integrity and was a recipient of Skoch national award. He successfully implemented the tank restoration project and World Bank-funded urban reforms project.



“Dr Malsur is perhaps the only CPRO to the CM so far in erstwhile AP and Telangana who has had working experience and knowledge over multiple departments,” CMO sources pointed out.

