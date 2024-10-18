Dr. Bhagavantam’s Stellar Boost to Defence Recalled on His 115th Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad:Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy praised the contributions of renowned scientist Dr. Suri Bhagavantam, emphasising his pioneering role in fostering research at Osmania University, especially in astronomy, oceanography and physics.

Reddy said that Dr. Bhagavantam had played a key role in establishing defence laboratories across India with a thrust on self-reliance and indigenisation. He urged the scientific community to prioritise innovations in addressing global challenges, including reducing global warming, developing efficient battery systems and advancing AI/ML technologies to combat cybercrimes.



The Tripura Govenor was speaking at a celebration marking the 115th birth anniversary of the academic luminary in a function organised by Dr Suri Bhagavantam Foundation at Osmania University here on Thursday.



Dr G. Sateesh Reddy, former chairman of DRDO, hailed Dr. Bhagavantam as an eminent figure in the realm of defence research. He recalled how Dr Bhagavantam, during his tenure as Director-General of DRDO, had set up critical defence research laboratories in Leh, Tezpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam.



He said that Dr. Bhagavantam convinced the Centre to adopt a self-reliant approach in developing indigenous defence systems. The nation can now aspire to become a global leader in this domain, thanks to his vision, Dr Sateesh Reddy said.



Dr. Suri Bhagavantam (1909-1989), hailed as architect of India's defence research, and alumnus of Nizam College, began his extraordinary scientific journey with Dr C.V. Raman, a Nobel laureate in Calcutta. His tenure at DRDO was instrumental in positioning India as a hub for defence technology research and development.

The event honoured prominent achievers in the field of science and technology with the coveted Dr. Suri Bhagavantam excellence awards.



The recipients included Prof. B.S. Murthy, director of IIT Hyderabad; U. Raja Babu, Director-General (missiles and strategic systems) DRDO; Dr Prakash Chowhan, director of NRSC; Ravi Nimmagadda, CEO and CTO of intelligentDesign AI USA; and Mocherla Sashibusan, chairman of Rivi group of companies.