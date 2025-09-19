DPS Nacharam Enforces Strict Discipline Policy: Principal

Hyderabad: The management of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Nacharam on Friday clarified that the school enforces a strict discipline policy and does not encourage any kind of bullying or ragging on the premises.

In a clarification, the Principal said the DPS has been serving society in the field of education for over 20 years, always placing the safety, well-being, and holistic development of our students as our highest priority.

“We deeply regret the recent incident that occurred during lunchtime on August 29, 2025 among a small group of close friends. The matter was noticed on the CCTV, after which our staff immediately took the child to the Medical Inspection (MI) Room. First aid was administered promptly, and the parents were informed immediately,” the Principal said.

With the consent of the parents, the child was safely taken to Prasad Hospital within 30 minutes in the school's battery-operated vehicle, accompanied by the school nurse, who remained with the child. Later, on the parents' decision, the child was shifted to a hospital in Banjara Hills, where senior school personnel remained present throughout the treatment. The class teacher and in-charge were in constant touch with the parents, ensuring they were supported at every step.

The school has extended full cooperation to the police department, providing all CCTV footage and other evidence to support the enquiry and there has been no negligence whatsoever.

“At the same time, we have taken strict disciplinary measures. The vigilance officer of the concerned floor has been suspended, and the children involved have been suspended and counselled in the presence of their parents. One student has been permanently expelled in light of the seriousness of the matter,” the Principal said.

The school leadership has personally met the family and has been in continuous contact regarding the child's recovery and well-being. We have also committed to providing all necessary academic support, including online classes and additional assistance, to ensure that the child does not face any disruption in learning during recovery.

“We humbly request to maintain the identity of the child and their family safe and not to circulate any information in this regard as it is detrimental to the privacy, dignity, and safety of the child and also goes against the child safety norms. As a school, we are deeply pained by this unfortunate incident. We stand firmly with the child and the family during this time,” the Principal said, adding that the school enforces a strict discipline policy and does not encourage any kind of bullying or ragging in the school.