DPH &FW Issues Rain Advisory to Prevent Seasonal Diseases in Telangana

Hyderabad: With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad forecasting a week of light to moderate rainfall and heavy rains for isolated locations across Telangana, the director of public health has issued a general advisory urging citizens to take precautions against seasonal illnesses.

In a release on Sunday, the advisory noted that the prevailing weather pattern could lead to lower temperatures, higher humidity, and an increase in vector-, water-, and air-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya, jaundice, typhoid, and viral fevers.

To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, citizens were advised to secure doors and windows with mosquito nets or screens, cover beds and cribs with mosquito nets, use mosquito repellents regularly, maintain drains and prevent water stagnation, and cover septic tanks with mesh to avoid mosquito breeding.

People are urged to drink boiled or filtered water, wash hands before meals, and avoid consuming outside or stale food to prevent water-borne diseases.

To prevent air-borne infections such as influenza, the department recommends frequent hand sanitisation, avoiding handshakes when unwell, and using handkerchiefs while sneezing or coughing. Anyone showing flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, or body ache should immediately visit the nearest government health facility.

Dr B. Ravinder Nayak, director of public health, said that the government has made special arrangements, including the provision of beds, IV fluids, essential medicines, and ORS sachets at all public health facilities. ANMs, ASHA, and Anganwadi workers have been instructed to keep emergency supplies ready.