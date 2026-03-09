Dowry Abuse Still Rising, Says Former Judge

Hyderabad:Former Telangana High Court judge G. Radharani, now president of the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, expressed concern that dowry abuses continue to rise despite growing claims of gender equality.

Speaking as chief guest at International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the People’s Education Trust on Monday, she urged for a change in men’s mindset, noting that many women remain fearful of marriage even after crossing 30.

Radharani highlighted that even after paying lakhs in dowry, women often face battles over maintenance during divorce. She pointed out cases where men quit jobs to avoid paying maintenance, transferred properties to relatives, or even sought maintenance from working wives.

On inheritance, she said women still struggle to secure equal rights. She called for broader discussions on the many challenges women face, including the responsibility of raising children.