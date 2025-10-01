Double Festival Spikes Liquor, Meat Sales

Hyderabad: The coincidence of Dasara and Gandhi Jayanthi led to a sharp rise in liquor and mutton sales across Hyderabad on Wednesday, with prices of mutton soaring by 20 to 30 per cent. Mutton prices touched Rs 1,050 per kg at several retail shops in areas like Abids and Golnaka, as families rushed to stock up ahead of the dry day restrictions on Gandhi Jayanthi. Traders said panic buying pushed prices up, with full goat (koka) rates increasing from Rs 600 to between Rs 780 and Rs 800. Even charges for burning and cleaning the goat heads rose from Rs 70 to Rs 100.

At Chengicherla Mutton Market, the largest in Telangana, over 40 tonnes of meat was sold — nearly three times the usual 10–15 tonnes. Other major markets, including Golnaka Mandi, Mekala Mandi in Boiguda and Jiyaguda, also witnessed heavy rush.

Wholesaler Mohammed Waseem of Chengicherla Market said the hike was “driven by panic among buyers” ahead of the double festival. Praveen Daram, a resident of Vanasthalipuram, said, “Ahead of festivals, we have bought the liquor bottles a day in advance. The friends and relatives will be waiting for the celebrations.”

Liquor sales too saw a major jump, with long queues at wine shops as customers stocked up in advance. Shop owners said people were buying liquor a day early due to Gandhi Jayanthi being a dry day and Dasara festivities bringing gatherings of friends and relatives. Madan Goud of Durga wines said, “The sales doubled as people want to celebrate. Usually, during Dasara, the liquor sales are high. People don’t want to miss celebrations. That’s why they are stocking up a day before.”