Dornakala MLA Seeks Ban On Paraquat Herbicide

WARANGAL: Government whip and Dornakal MLA Jatoth Ramachandru Naik on Monday urged an immediate ban on the herbicide Paraquat, citing concerns over suicides and environmental impact.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, he said the chemical has a high fatality rate when consumed and called on both the state and Central governments to restrict its sale.

The MLA referred to incidents in Bodrai Thanda in Dornakal mandal, where, he said, 12 persons died in a year after consuming the herbicide.

He said the chemical’s toxicity leaves little scope for medical intervention and results in loss of life and financial burden on families.

Naik also raised concerns over soil degradation, stating that use of Paraquat affects soil fertility and leads to increased dependence on fertilisers and pesticides.

He urged agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to take immediate steps to regulate its sale and called for interim restrictions pending a decision by the Centre on a ban.