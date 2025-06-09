Dornakal MLA Naik appointed Deputy Speaker

Warangal: Government chief whip and Dornakal MLA Dr Jatoth Ram Chander Naik was appointed Deputy Speaker of the Assembly here on Sunday. An MS degree holder, was providing medical services along with his wife Dr Prameela.

His appointment provides representation to the Scheduled Tribe (Lambada) community. Earlier in the day, the Congress provided representation in the Cabinet to two legislatgors from the Scheduled Caste community and one from the Backward Class (Mudiraj) community.

Dr Naik was born in Bommakal of Pedda Vangara mandal in Mahbubabad district on May 6, 1974. He completed his medicine from Osmania Medical College and holds an MS degree. He and Dr Prameela have two sons, Shiva Tarun and Shiva Saketh.

Naik’s political journey began in 2006 with the Telugu Desam, where he served as state vice-president of the party’s affiliated medical wing. He contested the Dornakal Assembly seat on a TD ticket in 2014 but was defeated. After joining the Congress, he ran again in 2018, only to face another loss.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, Naik secured a resounding victory over former minister and BRS contender Redya Naik by 53,131 votes. Dr Naik was appointed Chief Whip by the government on December 13, 2023.