Doorstep Services Key For Village Businesses, Says ITDA Officer

Nalgonda: Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer B. Rahul on Thursday said that women-led enterprises must stay mobile and provide doorstep services across villages to remain competitive in the changing market landscape.

As part of its flagship community development initiative Mission Sunehra Kal (MSK), ITC Limited organised a livelihood asset and certificate distribution programme on the ITDA premises at Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul urged beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity to improve their livelihoods. He noted that in today’s evolving environment, mobility and doorstep delivery are essential for women-run enterprises to sustain and grow. He also interacted with Pasu Sakhi women trained by the animal husbandry department and appreciated their role in strengthening small ruminant-based livelihoods in the region.

ITC deputy general manager Changal Rao said that under this initiative, 25 of the poorest Scheduled Tribe women received livelihood-generating assets such as sewing machines, grocery stocks, clothes, and pushcarts to help them start small enterprises for sustainable income. Each beneficiary will also receive two years of structured training and handholding support to strengthen their business operations and ensure long-term stability.

He said the programme reflects ITC’s continued commitment to empowering rural and tribal women through livelihood promotion, skill development, and enterprise creation under Mission Sunehra Kal.

At the event, 25 girl students who completed vocational training in beautician and electrician trades at ITC-supported centres were awarded certificates recognising their skills and readiness for employment or self-employment.