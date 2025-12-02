Donthi Puts Rivalry Aside to Back CM Revanth

Warangal:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has successfully brought a strong critic, Narsampet MLA Donthi Madhava Reddy, into his fold. The sitting MLA, who had maintained distance from Revanth Reddy since the Congress came to power, is now moving closer to the Chief Minister. This shift is seen as a major success for the CM's strategy to unite key leaders and end internal party rivalries.

Madhava Reddy had long been considered a rival to Revanth Reddy, particularly in the erstwhile Warangal district. His opposition was notable even before the Chief Minister took office. For instance, when Revanth Reddy, as PCC chief, attempted a statewide padayatra from Mulugu district, Madhava Reddy blocked the yatra from entering his Narsampet constituency.

Even after the Congress came to power two years ago and Revanth Reddy became the Chief Minister, the MLA continued to maintain his distance. He has not visited the Secretariat to greet the Chief Minister, notably skipping a review meeting in Warangal that the CM personally attended, which was held at a venue close to his own residence.

The change in their relationship started recently after a personal tragedy in the MLA’s family. When Madhava Reddy’s mother passed away a few days ago, Revanth Reddy consoled him and even attended the memorial ceremony (Dashadinakarma) in Hanamkonda. This gesture appeared to have significantly softened the MLA’s stance.

Following this, Madhava Reddy met the Chief Minister at his residence in Jubilee Hills. In a complete reversal, the MLA personally invited Revanth Reddy to visit Narsampet and set the foundation stone for development works. The Chief Minister accepted the invitation. As part of the current ‘Praja Palana’ week celebrations, Revanth Reddy is now scheduled to hold a public meeting in Narsampet on December 5.

Madhava Reddy is personally overseeing all the arrangements for the meeting. This event is a major talking point in the Congress, as it marks Revanth Reddy's attendance at a public event in the constituency where he was previously prevented from entering as TPCC chief. The development perfectly illustrates that Revanth Reddy is successfully neutralising opposition within his own party.