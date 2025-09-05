Don’t Save Aadhaar, PAN Cards On Phone, Say Experts

Hyderabad: Amid the rising cases of cyber fraud, cybersecurity experts have urged citizens to exercise greater caution in storing sensitive documents such as Aadhaar and PAN card images on phones.

According to cybersecurity expert Rakshit Tandon, miscreants could use the images of ID proofs such as Aadhaar, PAN card, driving licence stored on the phone for accessing the victim’s bank accounts or performing fake KYC authentication, SIM swaps, or digital loan fraud.

“People do not realise that storing Aadhaar and PAN card images on phones is like carrying cash in an unlocked bag. It invites risk,” he said.

Suggesting a safer alternative, Tandon recommended DigiLocker, a government-backed digital vault that provides encrypted cloud storage with strict authentication protocols.

“Using DigiLocker ensures that Aadhaar and PAN details are not exposed to unauthorised apps or cybercriminals. It is also important to add a trusted contact as a nominee. A trusted contact can be a family member, friend, or relative who will ensure there is no misuse of such sensitive documents,” he added.

Officials also noted a rise in fraud cases where identity documents were accessed directly from phone galleries. Police are urging the public to update phone security settings, use strong passwords, and restrict app permissions — alongside shifting sensitive data to secure platforms.