Don't Ruin Your Golden Future for Social Media Likes: Hyderabad CP Warns Against Bike Stunts

11 Feb 2026 2:51 AM IST

An official said the police were working on identifying those who endanger other commuters' lives by performing stunts.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has issued a stern warning against performing bike stunts

Hyderabad: Performing dangerous stunts on a bike and putting the lives of those sitting behind at risk is a crime under the law, Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said on Tuesday. “Don't get into trouble by getting sued,” he said in a post on his social media handle.

“Bike stunts.. Destroying a hundred-year-old's life! Watching these bizarre stunts on the road can be thrilling; it can give you a kick in the ass in an instant,” Sajjanar said. “Don't forget that even a small accident can put you in bed for the rest of your life. Not only that, you can put others in danger because of you,” the commissioner said.

“Don't ruin your golden future for likes on social media or heroism on the road. Drive responsibly,” he said. An official said the police were working on identifying those who endanger other commuters' lives by performing stunts.


