‘Don’t remember the case’, says Radha Kishan Rao during grilling

Hyderabad: Retired task force DCP P. Radha Kishan Rao, accused in the phone-tapping case, told the police that he had forgotten the case in which he is named for kidnapping, threatening and extorting Manikonda businessman Venu Madhav Chennupati, 46.

The investigator gave more time to recollect and showed him the preliminary evidence. Police will question him again on Thursday before producing him in court for judicial remand. In the complaint lodged in April, Madhav said Rao along with others had forced him to transfer his shares in his firm Kria Healthcare to others.