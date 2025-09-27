Don’t Misuse Power, Bodhan MLA Advises People

NIZAMABAD: Senior Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy on Friday advised people not to misuse electricity, urging them to use lights and fans only when necessary and to operate motors in agricultural fields only when required. He said the government has been providing 200 units of free power to the poor. He added that new substations have been sanctioned for Jadi Jamalpur, Achanpally, Sakura, and Bodhan town.

Sudarshan Reddy participated in development works in Navipet mandal, where he criticised the previous government for failing to take up any projects in the area over the last 10 years. He said that recognising the need for a substation at Hanuman Farm, the government sanctioned the project with an outlay of ₹2.24 crore without waiting for farmers to make the demand. He directed officials to complete the substation within three months.

Referring to recent Opposition criticism of the Group-1 selection process, he said the allegations were false and that the court’s verdict ensured hundreds of poor students secured government jobs. He further stated that under the present government, Indiramma houses are being allotted in villages irrespective of political party affiliations.