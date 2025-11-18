 Top
Don’t Fall For AP Changing Banakacharla Project Name, Uttam Tells Centre

Telangana
18 Nov 2025 10:38 PM IST

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who met with jal shakti minister C.R. Patil in New Delhi on Tuesday, pointed out that AP had recently changed the terminal point of its Godavari link scheme to Nallamalasagar reservoir and said that despite this change and nomenclature of the project, it remained the same in its scope.

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy with jal shakti minister C.R. Patil, in New Delhi on Tuesday.—Image By Arrangemnt

HYDERABAD: Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has urged the Union jal shakti ministry to not to fall for Andhra Pradesh ‘modifying’ its Polavaram-Banakacharla link project (PBLP) with a new terminal point and changing its name. He said that the AP’s proposed project, despite the change, remains based on its previous flawed claims of using ‘flood waters’ in Godavari river.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, who met with jal shakti minister C.R. Patil in New Delhi on Tuesday, pointed out that AP had recently changed the terminal point of its Godavari link scheme to Nallamalasagar reservoir and said that despite this change and nomenclature of the project, it remained the same in its scope. Uttam Kumar Reddy said AP’s proposed project remained based on so-called ‘flood waters’ in Godavari when no such concept existed, The concept had no sanctity under the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal or the Niti Ayog’s guidelines on preparing detailed project reports, he added.

Later, speaking with reporters, Uttam Kumar Reddy said he reiterated with Patil that Telangana was, from the very start, opposed the Polavaram-Banakacharla project, and despite AP changing the terminal point, it continue to stands firm in its opposition to the illegally conceived project.

He said Telangana had submitted its objections to the Centre, calling the project fundamentally flawed, a and recalled how Maharashtra too had opposed the project, as did Karnataka. If Maharashtra and Karnataka too start claiming the so-called flood waters, then Telangana’s legitimate share will be under threat.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, in his meeting with Patil, drew special attention to the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme (PRLIS), highlighting it as an urgent priority. Telangana had submitted the detailed project report to the CWC, basing the project's justification on the reallocation of 90 tmc ft of assured waters. He said the state clarified on all the queries from the CWC but the clearances were still pending, and urged Patil to direct the CWC to fast-track the clearances.

Wish list

Irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy urges the Centre to approve seven major proposals submitted under PMKSY-AIBP for the 2026-31 period.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project.

Narayanpet Kodangal lift irrigation scheme (LIS).

Integrated Sitarama LIS.

Sitammasagar Multipurpose Project.

Palamuru Rangareddy LIS.

Mukteshwar (Chinna Kaleshwaram) LIS.

Modikuntavagu and Chanaka-Korata distributary system.

Proposals submitted to the Central Water Commission on October 15.

Mukteshwar LIS, Chanaka-Korata, Modikuntavagu and Sitammasagar have been found techno-economically viable by the advisory committee.

Investment clearance proposals for all four have been filed with the Centre.

