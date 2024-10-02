Nagarjuna Condemns Konda Surekha’s Comments on ChaiSam divorce

Hyderabad: In response to the recent comments made by Minister Konda Surekha, a statement has been issued by Akkineni Nagarjuna. He strongly condemned the Minister's remarks, stating:



"We strongly condemn the comments of Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Using the lives of movie stars who choose to stay away from politics as a tool to criticize your political opponents is inappropriate. We urge the Minister to respect people's privacy. As a woman holding a responsible position, your accusations against our family are both irrelevant and false. We request that you withdraw your comments immediately."

