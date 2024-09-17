Don’t Correct Revenue Records After Long Delay: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has made it clear that though the statute has not prescribed any time limit for correction of entries in revenue records, complainants are not entitled to seek correction after a long lapse of time. The court said that the parties have to approach the authority within a reasonable time.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao gave the clarification while dealing with an appeal which sought correction of wrong entries in revenue records after 57 years. The court said that 57 years was not a reasonable time. However, the bench said that the disputants could avail the remedies by approaching the competent civil court to ascertain title and possession over the property.

Sagi Hanumantha Rao had filed an appeal challenging the orders of the single judge, who had rejected his request to correct the revenue records from 1963 onwards, of the land belonging to his mother in Kondaiapalli, Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district, through his mother who had purchased it through registered sale deed dated 16.05.1963.

She had purchased 64 acres and 30 guntas, out of which around 5.5 acres was not mutated in her name. In 2019, she made an application for corrections, which was rejected by the special tribunal as well as the single judge.

The division bench did not find ground to interfere with the impugned order passed by the single judge. However, the bench said, the appellant and his mother were at liberty to avail the remedies before the city civil court.