Don’t click suspicious links to pay electricity bills, says TSSPDCL CMD

Hyderabad: TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui here on Thursday urged consumers not to share the details of bank accounts, credit and debit cards and not to follow the suspicious links for payment of electricity bills.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said it has been come to the TSSPDCL’s notice that some persons were sending fraudulent messages to consumers in the guise of supply would be disconnected after 7.30 pm as last month bill amount was not updated and call immediately on WhatsApp for failing to pay the bill.

Fraudsters were collecting details of bank accounts, credit and debit cards and withdrawing amounts from consumer’s accounts illegally.

He said the messages sent by the TGSPDCL contain the department's name, USC service number, consumer name and the bill amount. The TGSPDCL never sends messages from mobile numbers.

The TGSPDCL employees never collect details of bank account, debit and credit cards except the payment receipt bill and the company would not send any website links through SMS or message for payment of bills.

The TGSPDCL is informing details of current month bills and arrears through electricity bill to consumers. The consumers can also access the information of current consumption bills and arrears through the company website www.tgsouthernpower.org or TGSPDCL mobile app.

Further, the company would not disconnect the power supply overnight or midnight, he added.