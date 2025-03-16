Don’t care for criticism of Oppn on Indiramma Houses: Ponguleti

Kothagudem: Minister for revenue and housing Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday dismissed Opposition parties’ criticisms of the Indiramma House scheme as "baseless".

During the foundation stone ceremony for the Indiramma houses at Puballi in the Yellandu Assembly constituency, the minister accused Opposition parties of politicising the initiative. He noted that the scheme, aimed at providing homes for the houseless poor, will initially allocate 3,500 houses per Assembly constituency across the state. In constituencies with a higher proportion of Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) populations, the government plans to increase this figure to 4,500 houses.

Criticising the previous BRS government's approach for allegedly diluting housing schemes by emphasising double bedroom houses, the minister asserted that many areas had not seen a single double bedroom house allocation during that period. He claimed that some BRS leaders continue to oppose the allocation of Indiramma houses to the poor.

In addition to housing, the minister highlighted the Congress government's broader policy priorities. He cited the launch of Young India International Integrated Schools across 58 Assembly constituencies, with a total investment of Rs 11,600 crore, and noted that Rs 200 crore have been sanctioned for establishing each integrated residential school. Earlier in the day, the minister also laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Yellandu, a project valued at Rs 35 crore.

The event was attended by Yellandu MLA Koram Kanakaiah, district collector Jitesh V. Patil, and superintendent of police B. Rohith Raju.