Don’t believe in rumours on chain snatchings in Hyderabad: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday asked the people not to believe in rumours or claims being circulated on social media that chain snatchings increased sharply in the wake of rise in gold rates and that information on international gangs setting up base in Hyderabad were completely untrue.

In a post on ‘X”, he urged the people not to forward unverified news or fear-mongering posts that appear on social media. “We will take strict legal action against those spreading false propaganda intended to create fear and panic. Hyderabad city is completely safe. Cooperate with us in maintaining law and order,” he said.

“If you have any suspicions, call 100. Stay assured. Your safety is our responsibility!!” he added.