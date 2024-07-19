Don’t Allow VIP Culture in Police Dept: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Friday underscored the need to curtail VIP culture in the police department. He asked policemen to form a good team to handle social media to create awareness among people to prevent crime.

The top cop exhorted every police officer to become a role model and put in hard work to generate positive perceptions. Dr Jitender was interacting with city police officers at a meeting at the Command and Control Centre located at Banjara Hills.

DrJitender said there was a change in policing and the police should imbibe best practices as per local requirements. "We have our peculiarities and will adopt the latest trends accordingly. Hyderabad is a truly global and cosmopolitan city with an abundance of technical manpower huge investments and a booming economy. It has been declared as the most livable city in the country," the DGP said.

The DGP stated that the police should adopt new technologies which initially find a lot of resistance, while referring to the adoption of a cashless traffic challan system. The turnout of a policeman should be impressive and should not have a shabby look because people judge the police first by their turnout.

"We need to behave properly towards citizens as public dealing is a sensitive matter. No one should be turned away and prevented from filing a complaint as this only helps us to know the various issues and deal with them in a more appropriate manner," Dr Jitender said.

The DGP asked officials to review the gaps in terms of training or technological glitches which prevent the police from the maximum utilisation of available resources. Police visibility is also a top priority and there is no substitute to interacting with the people and understanding their problems.

On the traffic situation, Dr Jitender underlined the need to focus on priority areas like safety-related enforcement, getting all numberless vehicles affixed with proper number plates, drunk driving enforcement, to optimize the utility of the traffic signals, and issue regular press releases to share with citizens the good work by traffic cops.

Talking about prank calls, he said people must be aware about genuine callers and not to respond to any unknown callers.