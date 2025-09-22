Don’t Allow Non-Hindus at Dandiya during Navratri: VHP

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday asked dandiya organizers not to allow non-Hindus to take part in it. If any organizer tries to allow them then the VHP would obstruct it, said VHP national spokesperson Ravinuthala Shashidhar here.

“As dandiya is a cultural event of Hindus, the portrait of goddess Sri Durga Matha must be put up at the event to perform special pooja,” he said, addressing a press conference. He said only Hindus must be allowed to take part in the event.

As private organizers were selling tickets, several non-Hindus were purchasing them and misbehaving with girls after entering the premises and resorting to ‘Love Jihad’, Shashidhar said, adding that those participating in dandiya should apply tilak on their forehead.

The participants must be allowed only after furnishing the government certified identity proof. The organizers should also conduct tests using breathe analyzers. At the same time, the police department must deploy an adequate number of SHE Teams at the event.

The VHP would give a fitting reply to the organizers if they act as per their whims and fancies, he added.