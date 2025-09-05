Domestic Help Steals Rs 30-L Gold

The accused, Sabhia Begum, had been working at the residence of complainant Mir Shafi Ali Khan’s family in Tolichowki since she was 16. On August 20, when the family was preparing to attend a function, they discovered that ornaments kept in a wardrobe were missing. The gold belonged to Khan’s mother, who rarely used the jewellery.

Based on Khan’s complaint, police registered a case and launched an investigation. Acting on a tip-off, they intercepted Sabhia near a jewellery shop and recovered the ornaments from her. During questioning, she confessed to stealing the gold to clear debts, including her daughter’s college fees. Police said she had pledged part of the jewellery at a local jeweller and with Manappuram Finance Ltd to raise money.





T-NAB flags Ghaati trailer

DC CORRESPONDENT

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (T-NAB) on Thursday said that the recently released trailer of the Telugu film Ghaati risked normalising or glamorising drug use, particularly among students and youth, by portraying narcotic substances without statutory warnings or scrolling messages cautioning against drug abuse.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Anushka Shetty, the film is produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi under First Frame Entertainments. Officials noted that the trailer focused heavily on the cultivation, transportation and consumption of cannabis (ganja), without the mandatory warnings.

Citing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, officials stressed that cultivation, possession, sale, purchase, transportation and consumption of narcotics are strictly prohibited and that abetment or conspiracy is punishable.