Dogs Killed En Masse in Yacharam

Hyderabad: The police booked a case on a complaint that about 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed through injections in Yacharam village of Rangareddy district. This is the latest in a series of incidents of mass killing of dogs, with animal welfare groups estimating nearly 1,000 dogs have been killed in multiple incidents, including the one at Yacharam.

“Right now it does not appear to be 100 dogs (at Yacharam). Based on the information available, the number could be around 32 to 40, or at most 45. We need to confirm the figure,” said Yacharam sub-inspector Uyyala Madhu.

The FIR, registered on January 20, is based on a complaint filed by Mudavath Preethi, a cruelty prevention assistant with the Stray Animal Foundation of India (SAFI). The FIR invokes Section 325 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 11(1)(a)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. It names the village sarpanch, a ward member, the village secretary and others as accused. The complaint alleges that around 100 dogs were killed on January 19 by administering poisonous injections.

Police said no dog carcasses have been recovered so far. SI Madhu added that the sarpanch could not be contacted as there had been a death in his family and the phone was switched off. The village secretary, who had been on leave, returned only recently and told police he was unaware of the incident. “Our primary objective is to trace the dogs and verify the records. We will have more info soon,” the officer said.

Animal welfare activists maintained that the scale of the killings is larger. A SAFI representative said, “We visited the village and enquired with the residents. They told us that more than 100 dogs were killed within a span of two days by injecting them.” The activist added the organisation first learnt of the incident after a pet dog was also killed. “Once the injection is given, the dog dies within 20 to 30 seconds.”

The Yacharam case is one among several reported from Telangana in recent weeks. In Jagtial district, an FIR was registered at Dharampuri police station after around 30 community dogs were allegedly killed by lethal injections. Video footage showing injections being administered, dogs collapsing and carcasses being removed forms the basis of that case, however, the bodies have not been found yet which has prevented post-mortem examinations.

Veterinary experts have said video evidence can still speak to the nature of suffering involved in these incidents. Dr Mini Aravindan, Senior Director of Veterinary Affairs at PETA India, said she reviewed footage from the Jagtial case and saw clear signs of distress. “The convulsions, muscle stiffening and frothing at the mouth indicate that the substance affected the central nervous system, lungs and heart,” she said. “This kind of response points to intense pain and does not align with recognised veterinary euthanasia protocols.”

Animal welfare groups have pointed out how similar cases have emerged across districts. Meet Ashar, legal adviser and director of cruelty response at PETA India said around 300 dogs were killed in Hanamkonda, Kamareddy district saw the killing of around 500 dogs, while another incident involved the alleged killing of about 40 dogs after relocation.

Activists have linked the recent spate of incidents to public misunderstanding of Supreme Court orders. The SAFI representative said promises made during local elections to remove dogs and monkeys from villages had fed into the violence.

“People are misunderstanding Supreme Court orders and taking the law into their own hands,” the activist said. Ashar echoed this view and said the court had never permitted killing or indiscriminate removal of dogs. PETA India has said it plans to place details of the Telangana cases before the Supreme Court in an upcoming hearing.