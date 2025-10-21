Dogs Distressed By Firecracker Noise Admitted To Veterinary Hospital

HYDERABAD: Two dogs were admitted to the Super Speciality Veterinary Hospital in Narayanguda after being distressed by loud cracker sounds during Diwali celebrations. Several pet owners had left their dogs at GHMC shelters or private boarding centres to protect them from the festival noise.

Dr Abdul Wakil, GHMC chief veterinary officer, told Deccan Chronicle: “Many pet parents now leave their dogs in shelters before Diwali for better care, paying a small fee for food and stay. At government clinics, two dogs were admitted due to fear from cracker sounds. We monitor them and provide treatment if needed, though most are not physically injured.”

He added that GHMC also received calls from residents concerned about street dogs. “We reassure them that the dogs usually hide in safe places away from the noise,” he said.

Private clinics such in Gandipet and another in Banjara Hills reported similar trends. Canine trainer M. Chandrashekar and Dr Jasleen Kaur said that several owners booked four-day care packages ranging from ₹850 upwards. Dr Kaur added, “Around 20 street dogs from the Banjara Hills area were cared for by community members who paid `200-`400 for food packets. After Diwali, we return the dogs safely to their areas.”