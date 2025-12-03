Dog Dies after Biting Crude Bomb on Railway Tracks at Bhadrachalam Station

Hyderabad: A stray dog died after it bit a crude bomb on the railway tracks at Bhadrachalam Road Station on Wednesday. Luckily, no one was injured as the incident took place near the platform.

On hearing a huge sound, the passengers panicked and by the time they tried to know what exactly happened, they noticed the body of a dog near the tracks. The government railway police (GRP) personnel also rushed to the spot to collect more details about the incident.

The police said the hunters from Gutti and Koya community members usually use crude bombs for hunting wild boars. In a statement, Bhadradri Kothagudem B. Rohit Raju said a dog died after biting an onion-shaped bomb on the railway track under the Kothagudem Three Town police station limits.

He explained that a dog brought a bag containing a bomb made to hunt wild animals from a garbage dump near the railway station onto the tracks, thinking it was food, and bit it.

As a result, the dog died on the spot. He said that the police have launched an investigation to zero in on those who dumped bombs in the garbage and made it clear that there was no other angle to the incident.