Document Writers Ran Graft Network at SROs: ACB

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has detected an extensive corruption network at various sub-registrar offices (SROs), where document writers acted as agents for collecting bribes, and in some cases, were illegally assisting registration staff in their official work.

Following several complaints against the corruption at SROs, the ACB conducted surprise raids at SROs located in Gandipet, Serilingampally, Medchal, Nizamabad town, Zaheerabad, Miryalaguda, Wanaparthy, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally and Wyra.

During the raid, ACB officials discovered that several document writers were playing a major role in irregularities by colluding with the respective SROs. In some offices, unauthorised private individuals were found assisting government staff in carrying out registrations. A team is preparing a comprehensive report to be submitted to the government for further action.

According to sources, ACB officials questioned more than 40 document writers who had been participating in registration-related activities without valid authorisation. These individuals allegedly collected bribes from customers in exchange for speeding up their work.

Despite the state government upgrading technology at SROs to make the registration process more efficient, the document writers continued to violate rules and contribute to malpractice.

Investigators reportedly found that document writers not only collected bribes from property owners but also regularly shared a portion with SRO office staff. In the recent raids, the ACB seized unaccounted cash amounting to ₹2.65 lakh. Following this, the agency conducted additional raids on 13 SRO offices across various districts.

Meanwhile, a woman sub-registrar officer (SRO) in Hyderabad reportedly approached her senior officials with a recommendation letter seeking a posting in an SRO office in Ranga Reddy district.

When the officials kept her posting request pending, she allegedly tried to exert pressure again through external channels. The matter eventually reached higher authorities, who issued her a stern warning and instructed her not to influence officials regarding postings. The government has also issued strict directions on the issue.