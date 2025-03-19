Doctors with AI skills will take lead, says AIG chief

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not replace doctors, but doctors who know AI will replace those who don’t, said Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, in his keynote lecture at IIIT Hyderabad’s Kohli Day celebration.

Speaking on “AI & Healthcare - Opportunities and Challenges,” Dr Reddy shared how AI is transforming medical practices, from improving polyp detection in colonoscopies to preventing medical emergencies in hospitals.

Addressing an audience of over 250 doctors, engineers, and researchers, Dr Reddy acknowledged his initial scepticism about AI but emphasised its growing impact. “AI can help monitor patients, personalise treatments, and even analyse microbial genes at an unprecedented scale,” he said.

Dr Reddy highlighted AI-powered hospital beds and smart toilets as emerging innovations that could revolutionise patient care. However, he also warned about the risks of AI, particularly data theft and cybersecurity threats. “The government must find a way to regulate AI before it’s too late,” he stressed.

The event also marked the inauguration of the Centre for Digital Technologies in Healthcare (CDiTH), a collaborative initiative between IIIT Hyderabad and AIG Hospitals. The centre aims to bridge academic research and clinical practice, applying AI-driven solutions to enhance healthcare delivery. IIIT Hyderabad Director Prof P.J. Narayanan described it as a “translation lab” that will bring real-world impact to India’s healthcare system.

IIIT Hyderabad’s Kohli Centre on Intelligent Systems (KCIS), which hosts AI research in various fields including mobility and healthcare, organises Kohli Day annually to honour F.C. Kohli, the father of Indian IT. This was the fifth edition of the event, celebrating his vision and contributions.