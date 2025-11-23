Doctors Will be Legally Responsible for Treatment, Not AI Assistants: SC Judge

Hyderabad: Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Sunday sought to remind medical practitioners that the legal responsibility for diagnosis and treatment of patients will continue to rest with them and not machines, despite the use of artificial intelligence which is rapidly transforming healthcare.

Speaking at the two-day Common Wealth Medical AI Global Summit in Hyderabad, Justice Bhuyan said, “Artificial Intelligence at the bedside raises critical questions — who is liable when machines decide, and what are the legal consequences? Technology’s march is irreversible, affecting governments, businesses and citizens alike.”

“While AI is reshaping global healthcare, it also comes with drawbacks. Whether it is Alexa or Siri, these tools are already influencing our lives. Regulators are formulating guidelines, but they clearly state that AI remains only an assistant — the final responsibility always lies with the licensed medical practitioner,” Justice Bhuyan said.

Citing global examples, he noted that Google's AI systems have faced legal challenges related to privacy violations, data misuse, and questions around patient consent. These issues, he said, highlight growing concerns as major tech companies invest deeply in health technology, bringing social and legal implications under the Right to Life.

Dr J.A. Jayalal, president of the London Common Wealth Association, said thousands of Indian doctors have been trained through expert-led programmes to help them integrate AI tools safely and efficiently into clinical practice.

Dr Prabhu Kumar Challagali, convener of the Common Wealth Medical Association, said this was the first-ever Common Wealth Medical AI Global Summit conducted in Asia and a moment of pride for Hyderabad. He added that the event would significantly support Telangana’s progress in digital and AI-enabled healthcare.

Around 750 doctors who completed the CommonWealth AI and Digital Health Course were awarded fellowship certificates during the closing ceremony.