Doctors Warn Of Early-Age Diabetes Surge

Hyderabad: Diabetes continues to be a major public health challenge in India, particularly in Telangana, where cases are rising even among people in their twenties. Doctors warn that the state now ranks fourth in the country for diabetes prevalence, with incidence between 8.5 and 14 per cent, close to the national average of 11.4 per cent reported by the ICMR–India Diabetes (INDIAB) study.

On World Diabetes Day, observed every year on November 14 to commemorate Dr Charles Banting, who discovered insulin, Hyderabad’s endocrinologists and cardiologists urged the public to adopt preventive measures through lifestyle changes, a healthy diet and regular screening.

At Osmania General Hospital, a dedicated diabetic foot clinic launched a year ago is addressing one of the most common complications — foot ulcers caused by poor circulation and nerve damage. “Many diabetic patients lose sensation in their feet and develop ulcers due to pressure. We have screened hundreds of patients and distributed specially designed diabetic footwear free of cost to nearly 200 adults in the past year,” said Dr Rakesh Sahay, endocrinologist at OGH.

He said nearly 500 children with Type 1 diabetes are treated at OGH every month. Along with insulin pumps, they are given strips to monitor their sugar levels.

At NIMS, free insulin pumps have been provided to underprivileged children with Type 1 diabetes since 2017 under Aarogyasri. “So far, 125 children have benefited. This initiative has significantly improved their quality of life,” said Dr Beatrice Anne, endocrinologist at NIMS.

Senior cardiologist Dr K. Sarat Chandra said around 80 per cent of diabetic patients also suffer from high blood pressure, calling diabetes and hypertension metabolic twins. He warned that if left unchecked, these conditions lead to heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure.

Doctors added that most patients requiring kidney transplants are already diabetic. Experts advise a low-carbohydrate, high-protein diet, regular physical activity and avoiding processed food such as maida to reduce risk and improve long-term health outcomes.