Doctors, UNICEF Flag Child Emergency Risks

HYDERABAD: “In Hyderabad there is a joke that if you fall off a flyover, you will land in a hospital in no time — but in rural areas distances are far greater, especially for children,” remarked Unicef field office chief Dr Zelalem Birhanu Taffesse, highlighting the uneven access to emergency care.

At the fourth conference of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics’ (IAP) paediatric emergency medicine chapter, doctors noted that India contributed nearly 20 per cent to the global burden of paediatric mortality, with Telangana among the top ten. They stressed that 60 per cent of such deaths are preventable with timely intervention. Common causes include pneumonia, diarrhoea, accidental poisoning and injuries.

Dr Neelam Mohan, IAP president, said: “Paediatrics must focus on training paramedics and schools. Every bystander must know first aid for children. Special ambulances, trauma registries and community preparedness are essential.”

Dr Taffesse emphasised the “golden hour,” noting that emergency response begins at the time of injury, not hospital arrival. He said road traffic injuries are now a leading cause of death among children aged 9–15, calling for better ambulance preparedness, trained responders and stronger public-private coordination.

Dr Anil Goel said paediatric emergency medicine requires uniform training standards and more research. Dr Bhaskara Rao Bollineni added: “Paediatrics is at a crossroads. Awareness must begin before hospital admission by engaging schools, parents and communities. This should be part of medical education.”

Dr Nitin Chawla said nearly 70 per cent of paediatric emergencies can be prevented through awareness, citing risks such as unsafe chemical storage, lack of helmets and reduced supervision in nuclear families.