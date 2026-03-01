Doctors Seek Surrender Before Recruitment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) has urged the state Government and the director of medical education to complete the surrender process before undertaking fresh recruitment of assistant professors in government medical colleges.

The Association said that many eligible in-service postgraduate doctors working under the Directorate of Health and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad are awaiting surrender and absorption into faculty positions. It warned that initiating recruitment without completing this process could lead to loss of seniority, service injustice and denial of rightful career progression.

TGGDA expressed concern that bypassing the surrender process would result in loss of seniority and promotion opportunities for in-service doctors, create administrative imbalance and inequity within medical institutions, and demoralise qualified and experienced government doctors. It added that such a move would also lead to underutilisation of skilled manpower within the government system.

The association requested the authorities to complete the surrender process before fresh recruitment and to safeguard the seniority and legitimate service rights of in-service doctors.