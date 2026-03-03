Doctors Seek Ban on Poisonous Herbicide

Hyderabad: Political leaders and doctors’ associations, along with Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Telangana, have pledged to submit a representation to the government seeking an immediate six-month ban on the highly poisonous paraquat dichloride, a herbicide widely used for rapid weed control.

During a roundtable conference held to call for a ban on paraquat held on Tuesday, experts said an increasing number of young people are making impulsive decisions to end their lives by consuming this pesticide, which has no antidote. IMA president Dr. P. Kishan, secretary Dr. V. Ashok, and secretary (finance) T. Dayal Singh introduced a resolution to pursue further action to secure an immediate ban.

Rythu Commission chairman M. Kodanda Reddy said farmers could adopt alternative methods and that many were already shifting to new techniques. He added that they would prepare a document and immediately seek a six-month ban on the herbicide.

BJP MP Etala Rajender, Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya, BRS MP and Parliament floor leader K. Suresh Reddy, former BRS MP B. Vinod, MLA Dr. K. Satyanarayana and environmentalist Narasimha Reddy promised to follow up with both the state and Central governments to initiate the ban.

Dr Gangadhar, senior nephrologist from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims), said an increasing number of youngsters are consuming liquid paraquat. “We have no option to save them. The mortality rate is 99 per cent, as patients come with severe kidney damage, which later affects the lungs and liver. While we treat one organ, another gets damaged. Many consume it in an emotional state. Later, when their condition worsens, they realise the value of life and ask to be saved. We are seeing at least 100 cases every month,” he said.

Mahesh, a resident of Jagtial who runs a corporate hospital. has brought together all the employees as his area has witnessed a rise in such cases.

Tirupati Reddy said his only daughter, a final-year BTech student at Koti Women’s College who had secured campus placement, died six months ago following a disturbance among friends. She was admitted to a private hospital but could not be saved. R. Surender and K. Gangadhar said their young children died after consuming the liquid.

Congress MP Dr Kavya said that as a member of the health and family welfare committee, she would discuss the issue with 50 Members of Parliament across India to secure signatures and raise the matter in Parliament for a ban.

Krupal Singh, head of the department of forensics at Gandhi Hospital, suggested that the state should establish a poison information and control centre in teaching hospitals with pharmacologists and physicians. He noted that similar centres in the United States provide toll-free numbers and immediate first-aid guidance during poisoning and suicide attempts.