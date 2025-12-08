Doctors Report Widespread Measles Spike, Seek Urgent Public Health Intervention

Hyderabad: Measles cases are not yet a trend in government hospitals, but private paediatricians in Hyderabad are reporting a rise in infections. The need for an official dashboard showing the number of tests conducted, positivity rates, and an advisory to parents from the Directorate of Public Health has become urgent.

Deccan Chronicle approached health authorities for official figures, but officials said they need more time as they are occupied with preparations for the Telangana Rising Global Summit.

Dr G. Vijay Kumar from Niloufer Hospital said there is no need to create panic. “We are seeing cases with fever and rash, and we are conducting tests,” he said.

Hyderabad district medical and health officer Dr J. Venkati also confirmed that measles cases are being detected in the city.

Hyderabad district immunisation officer Dr Puppala Sridhar said teams were being alerted about suspected fever-and-rash cases. “When cases are reported within one week, we collect swabs from the mouth and nose. After seven days, only an oral sample is possible.”

Dr Sridhar said, “A week ago, we conducted testing in 200 to 300 households in Nampally after detecting positive cases. If results are positive, we provide the Vitamin A solution. Vaccines are administered to unimmunised children.”

He said hospitals were seeing infections in children below nine months because the measles vaccine is given only at nine months and again at 15 months, and siblings could be spreading the infection to below nine months babies.

Dr M. Karuna, senior paediatrician, explained that there are nearly four cases seen every day in children. “Awareness on vaccination is a must.”

Paediatrician Dr Srikant said, “For the past two to three months, we have been seeing a large number of measles cases in and around Hyderabad. I have personally seen 30 to 40 cases in areas such as Tolichowki and Mehdipatnam.”

He attributed the rise to children missing their MR vaccination at nine and 15 months, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Srikant added that they are informing the Directorate of Public Health, whose teams are conducting tests by collecting samples and vaccinating children in affected localities.

He stressed that awareness is essential and that the government must advise parents who missed the 9- and 15-month doses to get the MMR vaccine at five years in private hospitals.

Senior paediatrician Dr Arjun, who has been practicing for 30 years, said he is seeing around five measles cases per day, including infections in children below nine months and those between three to five years old. He added that even vaccinated children are testing positive in some instances.

According to him, there are nearly 1,500 pediatricians in GHMC limits and 1,800-2,000 in Telangana and if each doctor is seeing about five cases daily, the spread is far wider than currently estimated.

Dr Arjun added that measles vaccination is affordable and essential, and urged the government to rope in a well-known celebrity similar to how actor Amitabh Bachchan promoted the polio campaign to encourage parents in Telangana to vaccinate their children.

An official group has now been created where pediatricians are sharing case data, patient details, and alerting local health officials, who are visiting affected households to control the spread.