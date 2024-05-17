Doctors remove 3.7kg tumour from stomach of 14-yr-old Somali kid

Hyderabad, 16th May 2024: Paediatric Surgery team of doctors at KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Secunderabad successfully removed a massive 3.7 kg tumor from the stomach of a 14-year-old girl from Somalia. The young patient, who had been suffering from bloated tummy, severe stomach pain and loss of appetite, had previously visited several hospitals in her home country where the tumor was detected by CT scans. However, due to the tumor's attachment to vital blood vessels and the right kidney, local medical professionals were unable to proceed with the surgery.



Dr. M. Yoga Nagender, Chief Consultant Paediatric Laparoscopic Surgeon and Paediatric Urologist at KIMS Cuddles, provided details on the complex case. "The patient arrived with significant discomfort and a noticeable loss of appetite. The initial CT scans from Somalia revealed a large tumor deeply embedded and intertwined with the right kidney and surrounding blood vessels. Given the complexity, she was referred to our hospital for advanced surgical intervention," Paediatric Surgery team explained.

The parents, after exploring multiple medical facilities in Hyderabad, chose KIMS Cuddles Hospital for its renowned paediatric care. The multidisciplinary team, including Paediatric Surgeons team Dr.Yoga Nagendhar and Dr. Avinash Reddy, meticulously planned and executed the surgery to minimize risks. Robotic Surgery plan was dropped as the tumor was occupying a significant portion of abdomen. "Our primary challenge was to carefully detach the tumor arising from kidney without damaging the blood vessels and surrounding structures. Tumor is so extensive that we had no choice but to remove the right kidney completely," said Dr. Yoga Nagendhar, Chief Paediatric Surgeon.

The surgery was a success, with the extracted tumor weighing a substantial 3.75 kg. Subsequent biopsy confirmed the tumor was benign. Despite the loss of one kidney, Paediatric Surgery team assured that the girl could lead a normal life with appropriate care. "It is essential for her to avoid long-term use of painkillers and adhere to the recommended precautions and single kidney status which have been thoroughly explained to her and her parents," Paediatric Surgery team doctors added.

The family expressed immense relief and gratitude following the surgery. The girl is now free from the tumor that had dominated her stomach and is experiencing a significant improvement in her quality of life. "We are overwhelmed by the exceptional care and expertise provided at KIMS Cuddles Hospital. Our daughter is now pain-free and happy and absolutely no discomfort in the tummy," said the girl's parents.

This successful operation underscores KIMS Cuddles Hospital's commitment to providing world-class medical care and innovative surgical solutions. The hospital continues to be a beacon of hope for patients facing complex medical and surgical challenges from across the globe.